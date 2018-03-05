South Korean delegation arrives in North Korea for talks

A high-level South Korean delegation has arrived in North Korea's capital Pyongyang for a two-day visit expected to focus on improved relations and how to resolve the stand-off over the North's nuclear programme.

Yonhap news agency cited North Korean state radio as saying the 10-member South Korean delegation had arrived at Pyongyang's airport.

The South Korean delegation, led by presidential national security director Chung Eui-yong, are to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Before leaving for North Korea, Mr Chung told reporters that he will convey the South Korean president's hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

