South Korea hails Kim Jong Un’s move to dismantle nuclear test site

Back to North Korea World Home

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has welcomed North Korea’s decision to dismantle its nuclear test site, calling it a start to its nuclear disarmament.

North Korea announced on Saturday that it will dismantle its northeastern Punggye-ri test site between May 23 and 25 in the presence of local and international media.

US President Donald Trump hailed the move as a “gracious gesture” before he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 for talks expected to focus on the North’s nuclear programme.

Mr Moon said on Monday that the North’s decision shows how sincere the country is about making the talks a success.

Some experts still doubt how committed Mr Kim is to taking serious disarmament steps.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, Korea (North), Nuclear, UK, North Korea, politics, South Korea, US, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World