South African woman jailed for racist rant against police officer

Back to World Home

A white woman in South Africa has been sentenced to prison for a racist rant against a black police officer who was trying to help her after a robbery.

Vicki Momberg was given a three-year sentence, though one year was suspended on condition that she does not repeat the crime.

The former real estate agent was convicted of violating the dignity of the police officer with racially offensive comments.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan said Momberg did not show any remorse for the 2016 incident in Johannesburg.


South Africa became an all-race democracy after the end of white minority rule in 1994.

- PA
KEYWORDS: South Africa, Robbery, Vicki Momberg

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World