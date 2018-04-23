South African football league investigates after 18 hurt in stadium riot

The head of South Africa's football league has promised a full investigation after a stadium riot left 18 people hurt, including a security guard who suffered head injuries when he was attacked on the field by a mob of fans.

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza said the security guard, who he identified as 32-year-old Sabela Maziba, has been released from the hospital after being hit with plastic chairs and kicked twice in the head.

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs set the stands on fire, invaded the pitch and attacked security officials following a 2-0 loss to Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Two people were arrested, according to police, who promised more arrests.

Mr Khoza said Kaizer Chiefs were facing disciplinary procedures but did not speculate on what the punishment might be.

The team was already under a warning after being fined about £14,400 earlier this month for fans throwing objects on to the field during a previous game.

The league suspended £11,500 of that fine for two years but is now under pressure to hand out a stricter sanction.

Mr Khoza said security plans would be reviewed after fans outnumbered officials before riot police arrived and both teams were forced to run to the tunnel for safety.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela resigned as a result of the riot, saying he did not want him and his team's struggles to be the catalyst for violence.

