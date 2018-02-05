Soldiers storm Supreme Court in Maldives after state of emergency is declared

Soldiers have forced their way into the Maldives' Supreme Court building where judges are believed to be taking shelter, according to an opposition member of parliament.

Ahmed Maloof said the soldiers went in hours after the government declared a 15-day state of emergency.

Officials said the emergency decree gives the government sweeping powers to make arrests, search and seize property and restrict freedom of assembly.

A surprise Supreme Court ruling last week ordering the release of imprisoned opposition leaders has led to growing turmoil.

President Yameen Abdul Gayoom lashed out at the court, opposition protests spilled into the streets of the capital Male, and soldiers in riot gear deployed to the parliament building to stop legislators from meeting.