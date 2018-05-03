Social media in meltdown as emerges 'Boy Scouts' in US are dropping the 'Boy'

The Boy Scouts in America are getting a name change with the programme for 11 to 17-year-old boys set to become Scouts: BSA from 2019.

The new name is meant to be a welcoming sign to girls who will start joining the programme next year.

Girls are already allowed to be in the Cub Scouts.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh predicted that both boys and girls in Scouts: BSA would refer to themselves simply as scouts, rather than adding "boy" or "girl" as a modifier.

"As we enter a new era for our organisation, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible,” Boy Scouts of America chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a statement.

“That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts.”

The news has not been welcomed by many.

Critics of the change say America’s young men are being intentionally emasculated and describe the move as a gender-inclusive bridge too far with many taking to twitter to vent their fury

