Social media in meltdown as emerges 'Boy Scouts' in US are dropping the 'Boy'

The Boy Scouts in America are getting a name change with the programme for 11 to 17-year-old boys set to become Scouts: BSA from 2019.

The new name is meant to be a welcoming sign to girls who will start joining the programme next year.

Girls are already allowed to be in the Cub Scouts.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh predicted that both boys and girls in Scouts: BSA would refer to themselves simply as scouts, rather than adding "boy" or "girl" as a modifier.

"As we enter a new era for our organisation, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible,” Boy Scouts of America chief executive Michael Surbaugh said in a statement.

“That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts.”

The news has not been welcomed by many.

Critics of the change say America’s young men are being intentionally emasculated and describe the move as a gender-inclusive bridge too far with many taking to twitter to vent their fury

Masculinity is now “toxic” & a “mental illness.” The #BoyScouts of America is dropping 'Boys' frm name. This is the culture war we face. The goal of the left is to convert men into weak, feckless, cupcakes. We just survived 8 years of one in the White House. Not cool. #tcot #ccot pic.twitter.com/DdCaJeNZ04 — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 2, 2018

Here lies the Boy Scouts of America. Born in 1910. Died in 2018. RIP



Met their demise at the hands of Political Correctness & Social Justice.



All good things must come to an end...if leftists have anything to say about it. #BSA #BoyScouts pic.twitter.com/QKDaFmx084 — RedPillReport™ (@RedPillReport) May 3, 2018

Everywhere we look, exclusively male spaces are being invaded and neutralized. At the same time, exclusively female spaces thrive and grow. This hypocrisy is unsustainable. #BoyScouts pic.twitter.com/29EQ7LuuAQ — Lex Corvus ♔ (@LexCorvus) May 2, 2018

- Digital Desk