SNP warn May’s Brexit deal will put ‘workers on the dole’

Theresa May’s Brexit deal will put “workers on the dole”, the SNP’s Ian Blackford has warned.

Mr Blackford also told ministers his party would not allow Scotland to be “dragged out of the European Union against its will” on the final day of debate on the British Prime Minister’s EU exit plan.

He made the comments after successfully securing approval from Speaker John Bercow to table an amendment to the vote on May’s deal.

It calls on the British Government to “respect the will” of the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly in rejecting the Brexit deal.

Mr Blackord’s amendment also calls on the government to request an extension to the Brexit negotiations under Article 50.

He said: “There is no such thing as a good Brexit.

There is no way the people of Scotland will be dragged out of the European Union against its will

“The Government’s own analysis and the analysis of the Scottish Government demonstrates in any of the Brexit scenarios that this country – the countries of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales, will all be poorer under any of the Brexit scenarios than they would be under the status quo.

“This government stands accused of putting workers on the dole and putting workers on the dole as a function of ideology.”

He added: “The Brexiteers that want to drive us off the cliff – there is no way that the Scottish National Party and the people of Scotland are going to be sitting in that bus as the Prime Minister drives us off the cliff.

“There is no way the people of Scotland will be dragged out of the European Union against its will.”

- Press Association