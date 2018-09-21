Sniffer dogs given medals during retirement ceremony in Colombia

Fourteen Colombian police dogs have been given medals and diplomas as they were retired after years of service sniffing out drugs, bombs and bodies.

Some of the German shepherds, pit bulls and golden retrievers were treated to special scented baths on Friday before the retirement ceremony in an auditorium in the capital, Bogota.

Sniffer dogs and their handlers wait for the start of the retirement ceremony (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Among the retired dogs was Canela, a 12-year-old Labrador who helped investigators uncover 65 mass graves containing the victims of paramilitary violence, and Negra, a pit bull who helped detect several tonnes of cocaine in her eight-year career.

Officials plan to put the dogs up for adoption, placing them with families who will help them live out their retirement in peace.

- Press Association