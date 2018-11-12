Small Highland community cut off after 9,000-tonne landslip

A small community in the Scottish Highlands has been left isolated after a landslip blocked the only road out.

The route between Kinloch Hourn and Loch Garry has been closed as a result of the incident today, which saw 9,000 tonnes of debris cover the road.

It has also caused disruption to the main overhead power line.

Highland Council said arrangements are being made made for residents and guests at the Kinloch Hourn end of the road.

The settlement is at the end of a 22-mile single-track road, which runs west from the A87 in the west Highlands.

