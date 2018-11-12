Small Highland community cut off after 9,000-tonne landslip
A small community in the Scottish Highlands has been left isolated after a landslip blocked the only road out.
The route between Kinloch Hourn and Loch Garry has been closed as a result of the incident today, which saw 9,000 tonnes of debris cover the road.
It has also caused disruption to the main overhead power line.
Kinloch Hourn landslip- there is approx 9000T of soil & rock half way along the public road which connects Loch Garry to Kinloch Hourn. The landslip has also disrupted the main overhead power line. Council Engineers & SSE reps are on site but road is closed to all traffic— The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) November 12, 2018
Highland Council said arrangements are being made made for residents and guests at the Kinloch Hourn end of the road.
The settlement is at the end of a 22-mile single-track road, which runs west from the A87 in the west Highlands.
- Press Association
