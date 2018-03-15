Slovakia's PM quits amid crisis over killing of journalist

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has resigned following a crisis over the killing of a journalist.

President Andrej Kiska has accepted the resignation and asked Peter Pellegrini, Mr Fico's deputy prime minister, to form a new government.

Tens of thousands of Slovaks rallied last week to demand the government's resignation over the deaths of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

Tens of thousands of Slovaks rally against government, corruption following murder of journalist #JanKuciak and his fiancee pic.twitter.com/dIaBuWLFF9 — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 10, 2018

Mr Fico's resignation is meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of early elections.

Mr Pellegrini, who is from Mr Fico's leftist Smer Social Democracy, will form the same coalition with the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party.

The coalition has a majority in Parliament.

VIDEO: Slovakia's president to ask Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to form a new government after the premier said he would resign following a public backlash over the murder of journalist #JanKuciak pic.twitter.com/6NBr4FzCxc — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 15, 2018

- Press Association and Digital Desk