Slovakia's PM offers to quit to resolve crisis triggered by killings

Slovakia's prime minister has said he is ready to resign as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the killings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Robert Fico's surprise move was meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and prevent possible early elections.

Journalist Jan Kuciak was found dead on February 25

Mr Fico says he is ready to resign if the next prime minister is from his leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and presents his or her name tomorrow.

Mr Fico agreed on the plan with the leaders of the other two coalition partners, the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party.

President Andrej Kiska proposed either major changes in the government or an early election to resolve the crisis.

Tens of thousands Slovak rallied last week to demand the government's resignation.

The crisis was prompted by the deaths of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

PA