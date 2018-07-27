Sixth man questioned over ‘acid attack’ on three-year-old boy in UK

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in the UK.

The 41-year-old, from London, was arrested overnight on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and is currently being questioned, West Mercia Police said.

Five other men including the injured youngster’s 39-year-old father appeared in court on Wednesday, charged over the incident on July 21.

Adam Cech, 27, and Jan Dudi, 25, both from Birmingham, Norbert Pulko, 22, from London, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton, all appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court alongside the fifth man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The five have all been charged with conspiring between July 16 and July 22 to cause grievous bodily harm to the youngster with intent.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and an arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday afternoon and was discharged from hospital the following day.

The boy and his mother are now “in a place of safety”, according to prosecutors.

It is not yet known whether the youngster has suffered longer-term implications as a result of his injuries.

The suspected attack occurred in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester while the boy was out with his mother and other children.

The boy’s father, together with Cech, of Farnham Road, and Dudi, of Cranbrook Road, both in Handsworth, Paktia, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton, and Pulko, of Sutherland Road, Walthamstow, were remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on August 28.

