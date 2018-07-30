Six-year-old girl killed while crossing road on way to mosque named

A six-year-old killed while crossing the road on her way to mosque with her father has been named as Jannatul Bakya.

Jannatul was knocked down at a pedestrian crossing on the Oldbury Road dual carriageway in Smethwick at 10.50pm on Saturday.

She had been walking to prayers with her father at her local mosque when she was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father said in a statement on Monday: “Jannatul, my youngest daughter, was always happy and cheerful. She always bought a smile to everybody’s face.

TRIBUTE: A girl killed in a road crash in #Smethwick has been named as Jannatul Bakya. Her family have released this gorgeous photo of their little girl & a tribute. We've arrested 2 people - but we're still appealing for witnesses & dash-cam video. More: https://t.co/oCxLvQDHst pic.twitter.com/hQ8NpAQBKg — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 30, 2018

“She will be greatly missed. I would ask that my family be given space to be able to grieve in private.”

A 27-year-old man from Smethwick and a 26-year-old woman from Bearwood were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in the wake of the tragedy.

They have since been released under investigation, West Midlands Police said.

DC Damian Gibson, from West Midlands Police’s collision investigation unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic event… I’m appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

“The family are receiving support from family liaison officers and, our thoughts are them at this very sad time.”

- Press Association