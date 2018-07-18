Six bodies found after two multi-storey buildings collapse in India

Rescuers have found six bodies in the rubble after two multi-storey buildings collapsed east of the Indian capital.

Another four to five people may be trapped under the debris, a police spokesman said, following the incident in the Greater Noida area, near New Delhi.

Rescuers work at the site (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Rescuers were yet to pull out any survivors from the rubble 24 hours after the clearing operation started.

A six-storey building under construction collapsed onto an adjacent four-story building in the incident in Shahberi village.

The second apartment building, which was ready to move in, collapsed under the impact of the first.

More than 100 rescuers with cranes, sledgehammers and chainsaws are working to remove the debris at the site, nearly 25 miles east of New Delhi.

- Press Association