Signed Usain Bolt running shoes stolen in burglary

A signed pair of running shoes worn by Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt have been stolen in a burglary in England.

The spikes, which are white, blue and red Puma Evosprints, were used by the athlete in a 100m heat at the London 2012 Games, British police said.

Bolt, who signed the shoes, went on to claim the Olympic title that year.

He also won the 200m championship, and was part of the winning 4x100m Jamaican relay team, before his retirement in 2017.

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt retired following a glittering track career in 2017. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The victim, who does not wish to be named, said: “The spikes are part of an extensive collection that I have built-up over the last 10 years.

“There are only four or five pairs of spikes that have been signed from the London 2012 Olympics – they are absolutely irreplaceable.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft from an address in Linton, Derbyshire, on June 10, but the shoes have so far not been recovered.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

- Press Association