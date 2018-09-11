Sightseeing ended in tragedy after two hours, Westminster attack inquest told

The widow of the first man to die in the Westminster terror attack has told how their whistlestop tour of Europe ended in tragedy after just two and half hours in London.

CCTV image dated 22/03/17 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Kurt Cochran, one of the victims of the Westminster Bridge terror attack, walking on to the bridge with his wife Melissa.

American Melissa Cochran and her husband Kurt had been sightseeing in the capital before Khalid Masood ploughed into them on Westminster Bridge.

Mr Cochran, 54, pushed his wife out of the way moments before Masood deliberately drove at them, an Old Bailey inquest heard.

She was badly injured but survived, while her husband was thrown from the balustrade and killed on the afternoon of March 22 last year.

Giving evidence, Mrs Cochran told how she and her husband had been visiting London from the US as part of a tour of Europe.

On March 22 they had visited a number of tourist attractions, ending up at Westminster Abbey.

Mrs Cochran remembered looking to her right on the bridge with her husband on the left as a car approached.

She said: "My next recollection, after I read some of the witness statements, I remember seeing the front of a car revving.

"I remember seeing the front of the vehicle. The next thing I remember, being on the ground."

Mrs Cochran said she was badly injured and spent about a month in hospital afterwards.

She added: "We were just spending the entire day seeing everything we could see.

"We had one day in London so we were cramming everything in we could.

"We had two and a half hours in London before the attack."

Gareth Patterson QC, for three of the victims, asked: "Kurt's right arm went out.

"Do you remember when he reached across and then pushed you out of the way?"

Mrs Cochran said she had no memory of it, but added that it was typical of her husband.

Undated family handout image issued by the Metropolitan Police of Kurt Cochran, one of the victims of the Westminster Bridge terror attack on 22nd March 2017.

In the space of 82 seconds Mahmood knocked down Mr Cochran, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, before stabbing Pc Keith Palmer to death at the gates to the Palace of Westminster.

The Old Bailey has heard he was going on average 31mph on the bridge, targeting pedestrians on the pavement before crashing the Hyundai Tucson into railings.

The rampage ended when he was shot dead by a plainclothes officer who had rushed to the scene.

Investigators who trawled through thousands of hours of CCTV footage have concluded he acted alone, the inquest heard.

- PA