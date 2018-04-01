Siberian governor resigns after 64 die in shopping centre fire

The governor of the Siberian region where a shopping centre fire killed 64 people has resigned, the Kremlin said.

The statement on Sunday said Aman Tuleyev had offered his resignation and that it was accepted by President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

Relatives of Maria Agarkova, 10, one of the victims of the fire at the shopping mall react over her coffin during her funeral. Photo: (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko.

A March 25 fire at a four-storey shopping centre in the regional capital, also called Kemerovo, prompted thousands of people to demonstrate last week, calling for regional officials' resignations and alleging widespread corruption and incompetency.

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the woman who headed the local building inspection agency when the shopping centre was constructed.

Fire survivors say the centre's fire alarm system did not work during the blaze.

The dead included 41 children.

Vladimir Putin visited the site of a fire in Siberia that left 64 dead.

Thousands of protesters gathered to demand the resignation of local authorities in the central square of Kemerovo https://t.co/QW0pu1nwQX pic.twitter.com/lLniK6GKQi — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 27, 2018

