Should British tourists heading to the World Cup in Russia be prepared to change their travel plans?

Blanketed by snow and with temperatures dipping below zero, Moscow is a chilly place to be right now. And with relations between Russia and the UK cooling by the minute, in light of Theresa May’s proposed retaliation following the recent nerve agent attack in Salisbury, could UK travellers to the destination expect an even frostier reception?

From June 14- July 15, Russia will be hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, attracting attention, and visitors, from around the globe.

As with any major sporting event, travellers are advised to be extra vigilant, and given the current political climate, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has added new advice.

So should British tourists be concerned about travelling to Russia?

What does the FCO say?

“Due to heightened political tensions between the UK and Russia, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment at this time,” warns the official advisory.

It also recommends travellers steer clear of protests and demonstrations, and avoid commenting publically on political developments. However, the British Embassy in Moscow is currently unaware of any increased difficulties for British people travelling in Russia at this time.

Are tour operators worried?

Michael Fleetwood, product manager for Europe at Cox & Kings, whose Classic Russia escorted tour is one of the company’s best sellers, says it’s “business as usual” as far as he’s concerned.

“It’s true we are experiencing some frosty relations with Russia at the moment, but if you look back over the past 50 years, there have been a number of incidents between the two countries. Regardless, people have still travelled – on both sides – and the Russians are extremely hospitable people.”

Fleetwood, who first visited Russia in 1997, says that although there is some “worrying rhetoric” in the British press, the current upsets are merely another “bump in the road” for a country with a tumultuous past.

“These problems we’re currently experiencing are at governmental level,” he points out. “They won’t affect everyday people on the ground.”

Andrea Godfrey, general manager at Regent Holidays, who operate more than 30 different itineraries to the destination, agrees. “Personally, I’ve never experienced any anti-British sentiment. These issues are to do with politics of the country, not their people…

“I can’t stand Trump, but that would never stop me from travelling to America.”

Have customers cancelled their holidays?

Godfrey, whose company carry 1,200 tourists to Russia each year, says the company has received some calls from concerned customers who have decided to delay their trips. But at the same time, bookings are also being made.

“We’re advising people to keep an eye on the FCO advice. If that changes, we will of course offer a refund or an alternative destination,” she says.

Cox & Kings has also registered some concern from customers, although as yet nobody has cancelled a trip. “We’ve had a number of calls this week,” says Fleetwood, “but our experienced sales staff have allayed peoples’ fears.”

How will this affect World Cup tourism?



“The eyes of the world will be on Russia this summer,” says Godfrey, who’s confident the country will put on an impressive show.

Most mainstream tour operators, however, have avoided making bookings during the World Cup period, fearing inflated hotel and flight prices. Surprisingly few specialist operators are offering packages for British football fans; Gullivers Sports Travel currently has a five-night trip with two England games for £2,899 per person, including flights.

According to The Times, however, very few British fans are planning to attend the World Cup. They report the FA has sold fewer than 2,000 tickets to official supporters for England’s group matches against Tunisia and Panama, and England does not even register in the top 10 countries for overall ticket sales.

Regardless, Godfrey believes the tournament will showcase the 11 host cities in a positive light, and hopes in future more tourists will be inclined to venture beyond St Petersburg and Moscow.

“We’re already planning for next year,” she says, pointing out that Kaliningrad has been selling well.

By that time, temperatures would presumably have warmed up and – hopefully – political relations will have, too.