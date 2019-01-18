Shoreham Airshow pilot ‘did nothing to avoid crash’

The pilot of the vintage fighter jet did “nothing” to avoid the Shoreham Airshow crash which killed 11 men, a UK court heard.

Derek Davis, chairman of the event’s flying committee, told the Old Bailey on Friday it looked like the Hawker Hunter was “not being controlled” by pilot Andrew Hill as it plummeted to the ground on August 22 2015.

Hill, 54, is standing trial after denying 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Giving evidence, Mr Davis said he became concerned when the plane began its descent and he did not see “full power” kick in as would be expected. 11 people were killed in the crash (Sussex Police/CPS)

He told the court he had a “sickening feeling” and turned to his friend, who was also a pilot, and, referring to Hill, said: “Well, he’s dead then,” as he realised the crash was “inevitable” because there was not sufficient altitude to pull out of the stunt.

He told the court he turned away after seeing the “huge fireball”.

Hill was left in a critical condition after the crash and placed into an induced coma before being discharged from hospital.

One of the first medics on the scene told of the devastation which faced him as emergency services tried to save Hill’s life.

Red Cross nurse Tony Kemp told jurors he had to climb through undergrowth to make his way towards the plane and could see “a lot of debris” as the blaze from the aircraft still raged in the background.

He saw between 30 and 40 people being led away for medical assistance and at one point the team realised firefighters were no longer able to tackle the nearby flames as they had run out of water, he said.

He found Hill lying flat on the ground without a helmet and originally thought he was unconscious but then saw his eyes opening as he started to respond to questions.

In a recording played to the jury of the moments after the crash Hill is barely audible and can be heard groaning as medics try to talk to him.

He was heard saying “ow, ow, ow” and “Come on guys, take me away, take me away”, according to a transcript read to the court.

Mr Kemp said: “I remember he had quite a lot of blood around his face.”

He had symptoms consistent with a head injury and his medical condition was getting worse, Mr Kemp said.

He was becoming more agitated, trying to move and was struggling to follow the conversation which had to be repeated, he added.

Then he “collapsed very rapidly” and was at risk of having a cardiac arrest but the team managed to save his life. He was sedated with 50mg of ketamine and taken to hospital.

Mr Kemp told the court without immediate medical treatment he would have died at the scene.

The trial, expected to last eight weeks, continues on Monday.

- Press Association