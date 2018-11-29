Shocking footage shows moment two men attack police car with sledgehammers

Shocking footage has been released of the moment two masked men attacked a police car in England with sledgehammers.

Derbyshire Police were called to a suspected burglary in Glossop on March 16 and identified a car that was thought to have been involved.

Pc Martin Hodnett then saw the two suspects jump out of their car and run towards him.

The video shows the “outstanding” officer rapidly reverse from the attack as the assailants smashed his windscreen.

READ MORE: Patient assaults paramedics and vandalises ambulance in UK

Despite what had happened, Pc Hodnett immediately called his control room to try and catch the suspects.

Pc Hodnett said: “I just expected them to stop, to be honest. The next thing they had jumped out and smashed the windscreen.

“My first thought was to let the control room know so that other officers in the area could try and find them – and would know what they might do should they be stopped again.”

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: “The actions of Pc Hodnett on that evening are nothing short of outstanding.

“On his own, in the face of extreme danger, he acted with utter professionalism. His first thoughts were to ensure that other officers in the area were aware of the danger these criminals posed – the very embodiment of a selfless public servant.”

The two suspects are still yet to be caught by police and the force said they are appealing for information.

- Press Association