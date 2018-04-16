Shark mauls surfer off Australian coast

A shark mauled a surfer off the south-west Australian coast, inflicting serious injuries to both legs, an official said.

St John Ambulance spokesman Dennis Bertoldo said the man, in his 30s, was surfing at Gracetown today when he was attacked.

Bertoldo said the man was treated on the beach by paramedics before he was flown by helicopter 160 miles to a hospital in Perth.

The hospital described the man's condition as stable.

The attack prompted the World Surf League to temporarily postpone the nearby Margaret River Pro surfing contest.

File photo.

Lifeguards said a 13ft shark was spotted off a nearby beach two hours after the attack.

A surfer was killed by a shark at Gracetown in 2013.