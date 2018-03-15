Several people killed after pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida, officials say

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

According to officials, several people have been killed while a number of cars remain trapped.

The 950-ton span fell this afternoon at the US university's main Miami-area campus.

Video showed vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

More information to follow...

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Florida, Miami, US, Bridge Callapse

 

