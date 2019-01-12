'Several people injured' in Paris bakery explosion, police say

Police in Paris say several people have been injured in an explosion and fire at a bakery believed to be caused by a gas leak.

A Paris police spokeswoman said firefighters are currently at the scene of the blast at the bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

She said several injuries have been reported to police but no deaths.

French television showed emergency vehicles surrounding the area.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for yellow vest protests expected later today.

Distressing images coming out of central #Paris - huge explosion at a bakery cafe on a Saturday morning. Early reports it may have been caused by gas leak. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/D68oh8I4bB — Trent Murray (@trent_murray) January 12, 2019

More as we have it...

PA