Several hurt after passenger train derails in Egypt

A passenger train has derailed on a railway track in Cairo’s twin city, Giza, leaving at least 34 people injured.

The railway authority said the accident took place when three of the train’s carriages derailed near Badrashin station close to Giza.

It added that lifting tools, cranes and maintenance teams were dispatched to the site.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment or if there were any fatalities.

Ahmed Mohie, a health ministry official, told the Al Ahram news agency that at least 34 people had been wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

Egypt’s railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

- Press Association