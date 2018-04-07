Several dead as car drives into crowd in Germany, police say

Several people are dead and others are injured after a car drove into a crowd in Germany, local police have said.

Police vans lined up in downtown Muenster, Germany today. Photo: dpa via AP.

The car is reported to have driven into pedestrians in the western German city of Muenster this afternoon.

Police say the driver has killed himself, according to German news agency dpa.

Additional photos emerge from scene where driver rammed vehicle into restaurant Grosser Kiepenkerl, in Munster, Germany - leaving three dead and more than 30 injured. pic.twitter.com/OLUbYhsdNI — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018

This was confirmed by local police, but the exact number of casualties is yet unknown.

Firefighters walk in downtown Muenster, Germany today. Photo: dpa via AP.

Police tweeted that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub", where a large-scale police operation is under way.

They also advised people to be aware of inaccurate reports on social media and to avoid speculation.

Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

More as we have it...