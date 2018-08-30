Serial sex abuser in UK faces lifelong supervision when released

A serial abuser found guilty of a catalogue of violent and sexual crimes over a period of more than 20 years has been jailed.

Brian McTaggart, from Dundee, will serve a minimum of eight years and has been given an order of lifelong restriction.

The 54-year-old was also placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely after being sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for offences committed against 18 people during the period 1980 to 2004.

He was convicted last year of 23 crimes including rape and indecent assault.

Kenny Donnelly, procurator fiscal for sexual offences, said: “The devastation that McTaggart’s actions have caused to so many people’s lives over the years is immeasurable, but thanks to their bravery in reporting their experiences he was caught and prosecuted.

“I would encourage victims of sexual crimes, whenever they were committed, to come forward and report them in the confidence that they will be treated with professionalism and sensitivity by the police and our expert prosecutors.”

An order for lifelong restriction sees high-risk violent and sexual offenders face intensive supervision if deemed suitable for release from prison after serving a minimum punishment period.

McTaggart’s sentencing follows an investigation by Police Scotland’s domestic abuse task force which began in March 2016.

Detective Inspector Muriel Fuller said: “McTaggart is finally being held to account for his actions.

“This was a complex and protracted case which involved a large team of specialist officers carrying out inquiries across Scotland and the north of England.

“The full extent and appalling nature of McTaggart’s offending became apparent during the course of the investigation.”

- Press Association