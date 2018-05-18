Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital
18/05/2018 - 10:43:00Back to Russia Spy World Home
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was exposed to a nerve agent along with his daughter, has been discharged from hospital.
Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia Skripal, 33, were admitted to Salisbury District Hospital along with Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey after being exposed to the novichok agent on March 4.
The hospital confirmed on Friday that all three patients had now been discharged.
Treatment of such patients involves "stabilising them, keeping them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned", it said.
Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at the hospital, said: "We have been able to discharge Sergei Skripal.
"This is an important stage in his recovery, which will now take place away from the hospital.
PA
Join the conversation - comment here