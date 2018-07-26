See the UK turn from green to brown in one month in pictures taken from space

The effects of the heatwave gripping the UK and Ireland are clearly visible in this new video made by the European Space Agency.

Both countries are first seen as a deep green when photographed from space in June but are a sandy brown less than a month later.

From green to brown in a month - as the #heatwave continues, the #Sentinel3 mission reveals how vegetation colour has changed in just one month.



The first picture was taken on June 28 showing lush green vegetation and by July 25 the toll the heat has taken is evident.

The newly released pictures, shown as an animation to hammer home the changes, were taken by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission.

The ESA said in a statement: “These two images cover the same area: part of Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, part of Germany and part of France, but the difference between them couldn’t be more striking.

“The first, captured on June 28 2018, is predominantly green, depicting healthy vegetation. The second, captured on July 25 2018, however, is mainly brown, showing just how much the vegetation has changed owing to the long hot dry spell Europe has been enduring over the last weeks.”

Thursday became the hottest day of the year so far with the temperature at Heathrow reaching 35C, according to the Met Office, with forecasters saying temperatures could soar as high as 37C on Friday.

There is a chance the high temperatures could even beat the all-time UK record of 38.5C, with the hot weather set to continue into August.

