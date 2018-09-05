See the moment Ayanna Pressley finds out she’s set to make history
Boston City Councillor Ayanna Pressley has won the Democratic primary in Massachusetts, showing her delight and disbelief in a video posted on Twitter.
In the video, she is seen repeatedly asking “We won?” and hugging her family and friends before breaking down in tears.
The moment when @AyannaPressley learned she won. No commentary needed. 💜 #ChangeCantWait #mapoli #ma7 #electwomen #electionday pic.twitter.com/SLLlQTI1Sj— Jesse Mermell (@jessemermell) September 5, 2018
Pressley beat veteran congressman Michael Capuano in a primary upset.
She is set to become the first African American woman to represent Massachusetts on Capitol Hill, with no Republican candidate on the November ballot.
Congrats to my friend @AyannaPressley & her team on a hard-fought primary win tonight! Ayanna & I have worked together for years, & she’s a fierce advocate & powerful force for change. I’m looking forward to fighting alongside her in Congress. #mapoli— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) September 5, 2018
The video now has more than 9,000 retweets and 40,000 views on Twitter.
