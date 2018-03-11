Security scare at Crufts as intruder interrupts winner being announced on live television

There was a security scare at Crufts dog show as a man appeared to run on to the arena as the winner was being announced on live television.

Owner Yvette Short, of Edinburgh, could be seen clutching the overall winner, a two-and-a-half-year-old whippet bitch called Tease, as the commotion unfolded and security guards appeared to run down the intruder at the NEC Birmingham.

An intruder is wrestled to the ground after Tease, the Whippet, was named Supreme Champion during the final day of Crufts 2018 at the NEC in Birmingham. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Crufts organisers, the Kennel Club, said they could not confirm if it was a protest of some kind and added they are "looking into the incident".

It happened a day after West Ham United's security was called into question after a series of pitch invasions and widespread supporter unrest.

The male intruder, who appeared to be carrying a banner which had the name of the animal rights group Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on it, was quickly wrestled to the ground.