Secret Service intercepts possible explosives sent to Obama and Clinton

Update 3.20pm: The US Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The agency says neither Mrs Clinton nor Mr Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.

It says the devices were discovered late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

A US official tells The Associated Press that a "functional explosive device" was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clinton's suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found on Monday at the compound of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The Secret Service says a second package was addressed to Mr Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

The White House has condemned attempted attacks on Mr Obama, Ms Clinton and others and says "these terrorising acts are despicable".

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: “These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She continued: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

US news channel CNN says its offices in New York have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

A "functional explosive device" has been found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home, US officials say.

The device was discovered early on Wednesday morning at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York.

Police in New Castle, New York - who cover Chappaqua - say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package".

Also today, the US Secret Service says a package identified as a 'potential explosive device' was sent to former president Barack Obama in Washington.

