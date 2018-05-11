Second World War bomb found in Hong Kong building site

Police have defused a Second World War bomb that was found at a building site in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district.

Officials said the unexploded American 1,000-pound (450kg) bomb, found by a construction worker on Thursday, was the third dug up at the site since January.

Police move the bomb in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Police evacuated workers, residents and office staff from the area until bomb squad officers were able to defuse the explosive.

The bombs are believed to have been dropped when the then-British colony was the scene of fighting between Allied and Japanese occupation forces.

- Press Association