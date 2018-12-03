Second rape conviction for man linked to Nobel literature prize academy

The man with ties to the body that awards the Nobel Prize in literature has been convicted of a second rape.

Jean-Claude Arnault also lost his appeal to have his original rape conviction and a two-year prison sentence reversed.

The Svea Court of Appeal on Monday gave Arnault two and a half years in jail for raping the same woman twice seven years ago.

Jean-Claude Arnault (centre) is escorted from court at an earlier hearing (Jonas Ekstrome/AP)

In October, the 72-year-old Frenchman, who is married to a former member of the Swedish Academy board, was found guilty of one rape in 2011.

The sex abuse scandal led eight members to either leave or disassociate themselves from the secretive body’s 18-member board.

Amid the chaos, this year’s Nobel literature award has been postponed to 2019.

- Press Association