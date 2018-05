Second British rugby player mysteriously dies in Sri Lanka

A second player from a British rugby club visiting Sri Lanka has died, two days after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties, police said.

Tom Baty, 27, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the police spokesman’s office said.

He and teammate Thomas Howard, aged 26, suffered breathing difficulties on Sunday and Howard died shortly after being admitted to hospital.

Clems Pirates Sri Lankan Tour 2018https://t.co/rkKUCrWIbE — Durham City RFC (@DurhamCityRFC) May 15, 2018

The 22-strong party from Durham City club visited Sri Lanka last Thursday and played a friendly against a local club two days later.

The following morning two players fell ill and were taken to hospital, police said.

Howard’s post-mortem examination on Tuesday did not show any injury or illness to have caused his death.

The judicial medial officer gave an open verdict and sent body samples for further analysis, police said.

The British embassy said in a short statement it was assisting the players’ families and was in touch with local medical services.

- Press Association