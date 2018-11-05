Searches under way after buildings collapse in Marseille

Two buildings have collapsed in the southern city of Marseille, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams.

Fire services said two people were lightly hurt.

The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be.

Dozens of fire officers were at the scene, with two sniffer dogs, and thick dust covered cars in the street that is close to Marseille’s famous Old Port. Firefighters work at the scene (Claude Paris/AP)

Authorities said searches were under way for any victims trapped under the rubble.

Marseille fire services said two bystanders who had been in the street when the buildings collapsed were treated for light injuries.

Amateur video broadcast on BFM-TV showed clouds of dust in the street and bystanders covering their mouths with their sleeves.

Les images après les effondrements de deux immeubles en plein centre-ville de Marseille pic.twitter.com/CgnKf9LXod — BFMTV (@BFMTV) November 5, 2018

Images of the buildings before they collapsed, visible on Google Street View, showed that one used to have five floors and the other six.

One of the buildings was clearly in poor repair, with boarded-up windows and large visible cracks on its facade before it collapsed.

Emergency services at the site of the collapse (Claude Paris/AP)

Sabine Bernasconi, the local mayor for that part of Marseille, said one of the buildings had been subject to an evacuation order, but she could not rule out that squatters might have been using it.

The regional prefecture urged people to avoid the area and make way for the emergency services.

- Press Association