Sean Penn working on documentary about Saudi writer’s death

Sean Penn is in Turkey working on a documentary about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, an official has said.

Aktay, an adviser to Turkey’s president, said that the two-time Oscar winner interviewed him in Ankara as part of his “preliminary preparations” for the documentary before leaving for Istanbul where he was due to meet with Mr Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee. A protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (AP)

The Washington Post columnist, who was critical of the Saudi crown prince, was killed by Saudi agents on October 2 after arriving to handle routine paperwork.

Mr Aktay, who was a friend of Mr Khashoggi’s, was the first to alert authorities that the journalist disappeared inside the consulate.

Turkish media showed Penn filming in front of the consulate building on Wednesday.

- Press Association