‘Screaming and shouting heard’ before teenager stabbed to death

Screaming and shouting was heard on an estate before an 18-year-old man was found with fatal stab wounds, a resident said.

The teenager was given CPR by a member of the public on the estate in Greenwich, south-east London, but died before emergency services arrived, a witness to the aftermath of the stabbing said on Tuesday. Police tape near the scene in Armitage Road, Greenwich, where a teenager was fatally stabbed (Tom Horton/PA)

Fireworks and shouting could also be heard before police arrived at the scene, according to another resident of the Flamsteed Estate.

“There was a bike and car that I saw speeding away after all the noise,” the witness added.

Another resident said: “I heard some screaming and shouting and thought I heard some dogs barking, but basically that is what I hear every single day.” The crime scene on the Flamsteed Estate in Greenwich is still in place (Tom Horton/PA)

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Armitage Road on Monday at 9.25pm, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, of the Metropolitan Police’s homicide and major crime command, said: “We know that several people reported seeing the victim in a confrontation with three other males on mopeds before an altercation in which he sustained his injuries.

“The males then rode away from the scene. I need anyone who may have information that could assist us to make contact as quickly as possible.”

Police are investigating after an 18yo male was fatally stabbed last night following a confrontation in #Greenwich - officers ask those with info to call the incident room on 0208 721 4622, or 101 quoting CAD 7560/22 October. https://t.co/XHG1gWAaOc pic.twitter.com/Iud7AcuKOX — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 23, 2018

A crime scene is still in place and forensics officers are examining the area.

Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7560/22 October, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association