Scott Morrison: Australia’s ‘accidental prime minister’ promises stability

Australia’s new PM Scott Morrison has promised a stable government at the end of a tumultuous week in which his predecessor was forced out of office, 13 ministers resigned and parliament was shut down for an afternoon.

Disgruntled government legislators forced former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull from office on Friday, arguing that most had lost faith in his leadership.

He is the fourth prime minister to be dumped by their own party since 2010 in an extraordinary period of political instability that frustrates most Australians.

Mr Morrison distanced himself from the turmoil, saying he had not been part of the push led by fellow lawmaker Peter Dutton to oust Mr Turnbull over four chaotic days, inspired by a feud between hard-right conservatives and moderates.

“We will provide the stability and the unity and the direction and the purpose that the Australian people expect of us,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

“The work of government continues. I want to assure all Australians that those normal wheels are turning.”

The political civil war has shocked business and industry which want crucial energy and tax policy reforms finalised. It is also an international embarrassment for a nation that prides itself on being a safe and stable democracy in which to invest.

It is not clear who, if anyone, will take Mr Turnbull’s place on an important trip he planned next week to regional neighbours Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which would end at an annual forum of 18 Pacific island nations on Nauru on September 5.

Mr Morrison has been dubbed the “accidental prime minister” because he had no plans to nominate until Thursday when Mr Turnbull declared he would not recontest his job.

Mr Morrison on Friday declined to detail any policy changes he might make, and played down speculation that he might call an election early next year.

“We intend to be governing … so I don’t think anybody should be making any plans for any elections any time soon,” he said.

Malcolm Turnbull delivers his final press conference (Andrew Taylor/AP)

Mr Turnbull said he would quit politics “not before too long”.

His resignation would cause a by-election that could cost the government its single-seat majority. It could also provide an incentive to call an early election.

Mr Turnbull, a centrist leader who takes credit for Australia legalising gay marriage, blamed his downfall on a campaign by hard-right members backed by “powerful voices” in the conservative media.

“There was a determined insurgency from a number of people,” he said. “It was extraordinary. It was described as madness by many and I think it’s difficult to describe it in any other way.”

Peter Dutton was defeated by 45 votes to 40 (Rod McGuirk/AP)

He said he was impressed by his party’s decision not to reward Mr Dutton and to elect Mr Morrison, who he descried as a “very loyal and effective treasurer”. Mr Morrison defeated Mr Dutton by 45 votes to 40.

Mr Dutton’s failure prevents Australian policy shifting to the right, although there was little policy discussion in the leadership struggle.

Mr Morrison was officially sworn in as prime minister later on Friday and his deputy leader Josh Frydenberg as treasurer, the new PM’s old portfolio.

Mr Morrison said the rest of his cabinet will be sworn in next week.

Scott Morrison: All you need to know about Australia’s next prime minister

Scott Morrison was elected by the ruling Liberal Party to become Australia’s next – and 30th – prime minister.

The 50-year-old overcame Peter Dutton, who was the key challenger to incumbent PM Malcolm Turnbull, to win a leadership ballot by 45 votes to 40.

He is expected to be sworn in by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove after Mr Turnbull officially resigns.

Born in Sydney in 1968, Mr Morrison has been Australia’s Treasurer – the equivalent of the UK’s Chancellor – since September 2015.

Not only are more Australians getting jobs, but under our Personal Income Tax Plan, they will be keeping more of what they earn. Our plan for a stronger economy is working #auspol pic.twitter.com/XGcyIuVJMx — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 16, 2018

He was first elected as an MP in 2007 when he won the seat of Cook, located in the southern suburbs of Sydney.

He was appointed to the frontbench after the 2010 election, before being promoted to the Cabinet by Tony Abbott three years later, taking on the the role of Minister for Immigration and Border Protection.

In that role, Mr Morrison launched Operation Sovereign Borders, a tough military-led operation aimed at stopping illegal boats carrying asylum seekers from arriving in Australia – a policy which attracted huge media attention.

It was credited with eliminating maritime arrivals – but also attracted criticism from refugee activists and human rights groups.

Scott Morrison with UK Chancellor Philip Hammond (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A short stint as Minister for Social Services between 2014 and 2015 followed, before Mr Turnbull appointed him to the prize position of Treasurer after taking over from Mr Abbott as PM in 2015.

A biography on the Australian Treasury website reads: “As Treasurer, his achievements have included reducing the deficit, getting debt under control, maintaining Australia’s AAA credit rating, record jobs growth, cutting corporate and personal income taxes, ensuring multinationals pay their fair share of tax and reforming Australia’s banking and financial system.”

After last year’s referendum on same-sex marriage, Mr Morrison, a church-goer, said he would back a new “religious protections” bill.

Before beginning a career in politics, Mr Morrison worked in tourism and was managing director of Tourism Australia between 2004 and 2006.

Better-known as ScoMo, he lives in Sutherland in Sydney’s south with his wife Jenny and their two young daughters. He supports the NRL Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, and says he his a fan of Australian musician Tina Arena.

