Scores killed as Afghan forces battle Taliban in eastern city

An ongoing battle between Afghan forces and the Taliban in the eastern city of Ghazni has killed about 100 policemen and soldiers, as well as around 20 civilians, Afghanistan’s defence minister said.

General Tareq Shah Bahrami spoke on the fourth day of fighting in Ghazni, the provincial capital of the province of the same name.

Interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said nearly 70 policemen are among those killed.

Afghan Security personnel petrol in the city of Ghazni (AP)

The Taliban launched a massive attack on Ghazni on Friday, overwhelming the city’s defences and capturing parts of it.

The defence minister said about 1,000 additional troops have been sent to Ghazni and helped prevent the city from falling into Taliban hands.

He added that 194 insurgents, including 12 leaders, have been killed. They include Pakistani, Chechen and Arabs foreign fighters.

- Press Association