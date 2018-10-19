Scores believed dead in India after trains hits people watching fireworks
At least 50 people are dead after they were run over by a train in northern India, a Congress party leader has said.
Pratap Singh Bajwa said the victims were watching fireworks during a religious festival on Friday.
They crowded the rail track on the outskirts of Amritsar, a city in Punjab state.
He said they did not see a speeding train coming in their direction and were killed and that the train did not stop after the accident.
