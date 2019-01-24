Scientists say 2018 was fourth warmest year on record amid long-term fears

A new analysis shows that while Earth was slightly cooler last year than the previous few years, it was still the fourth warmest year on record.

With the partial US government shutdown, federal calculations for last year’s temperatures are delayed.

Along with Berkeley Earth's review of global temperatures in 2018, we have prepared an updated movie showing the evolution of Earth's surface temperature from 1850 to 2018.



Spoiler alert: #GlobalWarming gets quite dramatic towards the end.https://t.co/EW2UhvQX7a pic.twitter.com/17WlsHW79n — Robert Rohde (@RARohde) January 24, 2019

But independent scientists at Berkeley Earth calculate that last year’s average temperature was 58.93F (14.96C).

That is 1.39F (0.77C) warmer than the average from 1951 to 1980 and about 2.09F (1.16C Celsius) warmer than pre-industrial times. The sun rises behind the old West Pier in Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It is likely other temperature measuring groups will agree on 2018’s ranking since they had it at fourth hottest through November, said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency has already calculated it at fourth.

Record-keeping started in 1850.

Though 2018 is slightly cooler than recent years, it remains well above all years prior to 2015.



The temperature estimates, along with their uncertainties can be seen here. pic.twitter.com/M3Qqil9qU8 — Robert Rohde (@RARohde) January 24, 2019

Only 2016, 2017 and 2015 were warmer than last year, with only small differences among them.

That was mostly because of natural yearly weather variations like El Nino and La Nina, Mr Hausfather said.

He said it would be foolish to call last year’s slight dip a cooling trend. Planet Earth (Nasa/PA)

“The long term is stunningly clear,” he said.

Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who was not part of the Berkeley Earth team, said the fact that nearly every year recently is in the top five or top 10 hottest years is “clear evidence of human-caused warming on this planet”.

Last year, 29 countries, including much of Central Europe, and Antarctica had record hot years, Mr Hausfather said.

- Press Association