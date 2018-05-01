Scientists appeal for help developing new cancer treatments by using smartphones during sleep

Scientists are appealing for help with developing new cancer treatments, by using people's smartphones as they sleep.

An app has been designed to use a mobile's processing power overnight to examine new potential drugs.

Using thousands of phones to analyse data could mean vital research takes months instead of years.

Kiril Veselkov from Imperial College London says they are just accessing unused computing power.

He said: "It is a great example of a citizen science project where the members of the public work together with the scientists and the industry to solve on that medical need."

The DreamLab app is available for iPhones and Android mobiles.

- Digital Desk