Schoolgirl-murder accused jailed for refusing to reveal Facebook password

The man suspected of murdering British schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been jailed for refusing to provide his Facebook password to police investigating her death.

Stephen Nicholson, 24, appeared on a video-link at Southampton Crown Court on Friday morning to plead guilty to the charge under the UK's Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa).

Nicholson, a family friend who was staying in Lucy’s home until shortly before her death, refused access to his Facebook to detectives investigating any private messages sent between himself and the 13-year-old.

Lucy, who lived in Mansel Road, Southampton, was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26 having been stabbed to death.

Judge Christopher Parker QC jailed Nicholson for 14 months.

Nicholson was first arrested by Hampshire Police on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.

He was bailed before being charged under Ripa.

A decision as to whether to charge him with further offences is expected on October 27.

- Press Association