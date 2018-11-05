Saudi investigators ‘worked to remove evidence of Khashoggi killing’

A Turkish newspaper has claimed that a team from Saudi Arabia sent to help authorities investigate the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul worked instead to remove evidence from the scene.

The pro-government Sabah newspaper, citing “trusted sources”, said an 11-member team of Saudi investigators which arrived in Turkey nine days after Mr Khashoggi was killed included a chemical expert and a toxicology specialist.

On Saturday, the paper said Mr Khashoggi’s body – which has still not been found – was dismembered and removed from the consulate in five suitcases.

Meanwhile, Mr Khashoggi’s sons have appealed for his remains to be returned so that he may be buried in Saudi Arabia. Mr Khashoggi died at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month (AP)

In an interview with CNN, the sons also said they hoped their father did not suffer when he was killed.

Separately, a top Saudi human rights official has reiterated his government’s “regret and pain” over Mr Khashoggi’s death.

Speaking at a regular review of the kingdom’s record by the UN’s top human rights body, Bandar bin Mohammed al-Aiban, the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, emphasised that the monarchy had ordered an investigation to “bring the perpetrators to justice in order to bear the fact to the public”.

The killing is likely to come up among representatives of more than 100 countries set to speak during the review of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Other countries, including China, Mexico, Chad and Monaco, are also due to be reviewed in coming days by the 47-member UN-backed body.

