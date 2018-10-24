Saudi crown prince says journalist’s killing ‘a heinous crime’

Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified”.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

His comments came at the Future Investment Initiative. Jamal Khashoggi was critical of Prince Mohammed bin Salman (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

This year’s summit has been overshadowed by the killing on October 2 of Mr Khashoggi.

Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.

International business leaders have pulled out from attending the summit over the killing.

- Press Association