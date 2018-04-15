Satellite images show the extensive damage at Syrian facilities after missile strikes

Satellite images showing the extensive damage in Syria caused by US-led air strikes have been revealed.

Photos provided by satellite imagery company Digital Globe shows three sites reduced to rubble after the US, the UK and France responded to a chemical attack by the Assad regime.

The facilities are believed to be connected with Syria’s chemical weapons programme.

The first was at Bazrah Research Centre – a scientific research centre in greater Damascus involved in the development and production of chemical weapons.

The second at a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs, and the third at a chemical equipment storage facility and important command post.

More than 100 missiles were collectively launched from British, French and American forces in Syria.

Before and after images of the chemical equipment storage facility outside Homs (Digital Globe)

Prime Minister Theresa May told a press conference in London that joining the bombing campaign with the US and France was the “right thing for us to do” in the wake of the “harrowing” assault on Douma a week ago.

US President Donald Trump condemned Syria’s two main allies, Russia and Iran, for supporting “murderous dictators” while French president Emmanuel Macron said “a red line” had been crossed after the chemical weapons attack in Douma.

Before and after images of the chemical weapons storage site near Homs (Digital Globe)

The Russian embassy in the US said it had warned that such actions would “not be left without consequences”, adding that insulting President Vladimir Putin was “unacceptable and inadmissible”.

Syrian state TV called the attacks a “blatant violation of international law and shows contempt for international legitimacy”.