Sadiq Khan will run for London Mayor again in 2020

Sadiq Khan has confirmed he will seek a second term as Mayor of London in 2020.

The Labour politician also said he hoped protests against US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK would help change public opinion in America.

Mr Khan, who has been involved in a transatlantic spat with the president, said Mr Trump’s use of Twitter was “a bit weird”.

Hear ye! Mayor @SadiqKhan announces he’ll stand for re-election! The @MayorofLondon came to mum’s house to break his Ramadan fast. We discuss nightlife in London, Trump’s visit, Aswad, rising crime rates, racism in football and fish & chips. SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/EU60OiSP4b pic.twitter.com/fCPkmuKdZI — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) June 20, 2018

The mayor confirmed his intention to seek a second term in City Hall during an appearance on singer Jessie Ware’s podcast.

“I will be running again to be the mayor, yes – that’s the first time I’ve said that publicly,” he said.

During a wide-ranging conversation with the singer and her mother, Mr Khan was asked how he would deal with the president.

“The president of the USA, the leader of the free world, looks at Twitter and then tweets about me? I just don’t understand how he has got the time to do that.

“It’s a bit weird. I didn’t want to get involved in this ding-dong, I’m not an active participant.”

Singer Jessie Ware, who had Sadiq Khan as a guest on her podcast (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Trump criticised the mayor over his response to the terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market last year.

Mr Khan said: “He is coming, it looks like, to London. I’m pleased it’s not a state visit with all that involves.”

He said it was important to be able to protest at Mr Trump’s visit.

“It’s right and proper for us to be active citizens and to march and to lobby and to protest,” he said.

“It should be peacefully, we can’t have anybody who thinks it’s OK to cause criminal damage or to cause harm.

“Done properly, it’s really important.”

He added: “When people see that London – a city that loves Americans and America, where Americans have made their home – are peacefully protesting against some of the things their president is doing, I hope people notice that.”

- Press Association