Russian space capsule lands in Kazakhstan
03/06/2018 - 17:03:00
A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
The capsule landed at 6:39pm local time on Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.
LIVE: Three crew members are on their final return to Earth after 168 days in space. Watch: https://t.co/m9hYkxncsF— NASA (@NASA) June 3, 2018
On board were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan’s Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.
The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three – Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev.
Another three astronauts are to be launched to the station on Wednesday.
- Press Association
