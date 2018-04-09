Russian say no evidence yet of chemical attack; British PM says those responsible 'must be held to account'

Update - 2.27pm: Bashar Assad's regime and its backers, including Russia, "must be held to account" if the Syrian government is found to be responsible for the poison gas attack in Douma, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

Reacting to the growing international outrage at the attack Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also called for the UN to investigate "and those responsible held to account", while negotiations for a peace settlement should be restarted.

Their comments comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said no actual evidence has been found of a chemical weapons attack in the rebel held town.

The BBC are reporting Mr Lavrov as saying that Russian specialists and aid workers had visited the area.

Amidst growing international condemnation of the attack it is claimed dozens of people have been left dead and scores of others injured.

The United Nations Security Council is to discuss the allegations later today.

A toddler given oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Earlier British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spoke to French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian about the chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma..

A British Foreign Office spokesman said: "Speaking to Le Drian, the Foreign Secretary underlined the urgent need to investigate what had happened in Douma and to ensure a strong and robust international response.

"They noted that international investigators mandated by the UN Security Council had found the Assad regime responsible for using poison gas in at least four separate attacks since 2014 and agreed that those responsible for this attack must be held to account.

"They both condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone anywhere and they agreed to work together to stand up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensure that there was no impunity for those that use such barbaric weapons.

"They agreed that today's meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York would be an important next step in determining the international response and that a full range of options should be on the table."

Meanwhile, the chemical attack in Douma in Syria has been described as further evidence of the failure of global diplomacy by Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade Niall Collins TD.

Mr Collins added his party's voice to growing condemnation of the attack which has left dozens of people dead and scores of others injured.

“The use of chemical weapons is a crime against humanity. They are weapons that do not discriminate between combatants and innocent civilians – there is no place for them in the modern world.

“Last night’s attack is a painful reminder that this war, now in its 8th year, continues to claim the impact the lives of innocent men, women and children, much more than the belligerents directly involved.

Mr Collins said the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons should urgently investigate this attack and said the perpetrators must be brought to justice using the full force of international law.

“The abject failure of the international community is one the greatest shames of the war in Syria. I am mindful of the words of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein who recently said after ‘seven blood-soaked years,’ the Syrian conflict goes on’, -- ‘and the failure to end it marks an epic failure of global diplomacy.’

“Our colleagues in the EU, led by the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, must up their game, and redouble their efforts to bring an end to this awful conflict.

“Millions of people have been affected through forced migration, death or injury. The swift implementation of international law on those who willingly and flagrantly flout international land human rights law must be a core priority for the EU and UN.

The TD said he believed the time has now come for the international community to stop its hand wringing, and to instead, build a consensus among the combatants on what a peaceful Syria and wider Middle East would look like.

"This weekend’s chemical attack should remind us that real lives are being destroyed each and every day this conflict continues,” he concluded.

10am: Israel behind Syrian air base strike say Russia; Those behind chemical attack must be held to account say UK

The Israeli Air Force was behind the latest air strike in Syria, and launched eight missiles on a Syrian base, Russia's defence ministry has said.

A Syrian military official also said Israel was behind the attack.

Russia said two Israeli fighter jets launched the attack on the T4 air base in central Syria from Lebanon's air space in the early hours of Monday.

The ministry said Syria shot down five out of the eight missiles that targeted the base. It said the other three landed in the western part of the T4 base.

Syrian state TV meanwhile quoted the unnamed military official as saying Israeli F-15 warplanes had fired several missiles while flying over neighbouring Lebanon.

Fourteen people, including Iranians, were reported killed in the missile attack.

Rami Abdurrahman, who leads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said most of those killed were either Iranians or members of Iran-backed groups.

Earlier, President Donald Trump promised a "big price to pay" for the weekend's suspected chemical attack.

The US launched several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base last year after a chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people. Israel has also struck inside Syria in recent years.

The suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on the besieged town of Douma came almost exactly a year after the US missile attack prompted by the Khan Sheikhoun deaths.

In response to the reports from Douma, Mr Trump on Sunday blamed Syrian government forces for what he called a "mindless CHEMICAL attack". In a series of tweets, Mr Trump held Russia and Iran, Syrian President Bashar Assad's chief sponsors, responsible.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

The Syrian government denied the allegations, calling them fabrications.

First responders entering apartments in Douma late on Saturday said they found bodies collapsed on floors, some foaming at the mouth. The opposition's Syrian Civil Defence rescue organisation said the victims appeared to have suffocated.

They did not identify the substance used, but the civil defence organisation, also known as the White Helmets, and the Syrian American Medical Society, a medical relief organisation, said survivors treated at clinics smelled strongly of chlorine.

Those reports could not be independently verified because of a government blockade around the town.

Meanwhile, the British government has said the attack must be urgently investigated and if there is clear evidence of the use of chemical weapons the Government would look at the "range of options".

A spokesman also said the UK was "not involved" in the strike on a Syrian military airport overnight but the Government was clear those responsible "must be held to account," adding: "We are swiftly working with our allies to agree a common position."

The spokesman said the British PM would raise the issue during meetings with counterparts in Sweden and Denmark on Monday.

"As the Foreign Secretary said in February if there is a clear verified use of chemical weapons and a proposal for action where the UK would be useful then we will look at the range of options."

He added: "As regards military action, I'm just not going to get into a hypothetical situation."

A medical worker giving toddlers oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 8, 2018.

- PA & Digital Desk