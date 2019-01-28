Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight

Police have found a painting that was stolen from Moscow’s famed museum of Russian art in broad daylight.

The painting of mountain ridges by Arkhip Kuindzhi was stolen in front of confused visitors on Sunday at the Tretyakov Gallery. A police car is parked outside the gallery in Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Witnesses described a young man who removed the landscape from the wall before they realised that they had seen a theft.

The interior ministry said it had detained a suspect in the theft and recovered the painting that had been hidden at a construction site outside Moscow.

Police said the man has been on bail for drug possession since December.

The painting was titled Ai-Petri Crimea. It had an insurance equivalent of 185,000 US dollars but some other works by Kuindzhi have fetched more than three million US dollars at auction.

- Press Association